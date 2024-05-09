Camden Commission Agree To Law Enforcement Plan With 7 Mile Cove

An agreement to provide increased security and the presence of law enforcement in a popular entertainment area of Camden County is taken up by the Camden County Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton then called for a motion and a vote on the proposed agreement.

The agreement calls for the county to be paid $65 per hour per deputy assigned to the special details such as concerts and other times when larger than usual crowds are expected in the area of the 7-mile cove.

Deputies are then compensated for their services through their normal pay.