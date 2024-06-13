Camden Commission Says It’s Time To Throw Money At County Bridges & Low Water Crossings

Now that the lake area has a chance to dry out from the past couple weeks of heavy rain, county officials continue going around to survey the damage to gravel roads and low water crossings.

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says there’s not much the county can do other than to open up the checkbook.

“There’s going to have to be some serious funds here thrown at these bridges in the near future….we’re just going to have to do it, or else people aren’t going to be able to get around here in the county.”

Other Camden County bridges in need of some financial T-L-C include in Macks Creek, Deane’s Creek, Miller Creek and others.

Commissioners just this week gave approval to the fixing up of the County Line Road bridge…it has about a one-million-dollar price tag with the county on the hook for 20 percent of it.