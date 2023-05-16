Camden Commission Set For Tuesday Meeting At 10AM

The Camden County Commission has several items up for discussion during today’s meeting.

Among the published agenda items: there will be discussion on the sheriff’s contract with the Camdenton R-3 School District and some discussion concerning the Porta Cima and Four Seasons Home Owners Association.

A closed session also appears on the agenda for after the meeting at 1:00.

Regular business begins at 10:00 with the meeting being held in the 3rd floor meeting room of the old courthouse.