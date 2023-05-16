Earth Expected To Get Close Call From Asteroid The Size Of The Statue Of Liberty

Planet Earth is expected to experience a close shave later today…NASA is tracking a huge asteroid that could zip right by us during the afternoon.

Chances of the humungous space rock hitting Earth are incredibly low with it projected to stay about three-and-a-half million miles away.

The close call, in space terms, should happen at 2:52pm.

The asteroid is described as about 30 stories tall or about the size of the Statue of Liberty.

And for those who are curious enough, the asteroid’s journey past Earth, or so we hope, can be tracked online.

Eyes on Asteroids – Asteroid Watch – NASA/JPL