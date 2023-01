It’s back to business on Thursday for the Camden County Commission with several items appearing on the published agenda.

Among the expected topics of discussion include a bid opening for the juvenile justice center, a lease for the public defender’s office, surplus property along route-HH, a parking lot deed for the Ozarks Amphitheater and ARPA discussion.

The Camden County Commission meeting, Thursday morning, gets underway at 10:00 in the commission office.