Camden Commissioner Ike Skelton’s Sentencing Scheduled For Today

One of the best-kept secrets over the past couple months in Camden County is expected to be made public today with Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton on the docket for sentencing in connection to his alleged theft of a license plate reader.

A plea hearing in front of Judge Aaron John Martin is scheduled for 1:00 today.

The hearing had been set for September but was continued to give Skelton more time to provide proof of completing pre-plea requirements which were not made public.

Skelton is charged with felony stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution along with a misdemeanor for obstructing government operations.