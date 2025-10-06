Budget Workshops Underway This Week In Osage Beach

Budget workshops will take centerstage this week in Osage Beach.

On the agenda for today’s workshop will be discussion on capital request reviews and rankings, personnel, debt, component units, revenues and reserves, and carryover projects.

Discussion changes on Tuesday to the general fund and the ambulance district.

Discussion on Thursday continues with transportation, water, sewer and airports in the spotlight.

Final reviews and edits are on the calendar for Wednesday, November 5th.

All four of the workshops, in Osage Beach City Hall, will begin at 3-PM.