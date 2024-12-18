Camden County 2025 Budget Approved by the Commission

After months of going over and crunching the numbers, the 2025 budget is now officially in place in Camden County.

The county commission, on Tuesday, gave its approval to the anticipated budget of $92,070,244…an increase of about $4.8 million or 5.5 percent compared to the 2024 budget.

Other than the general and other public entities funds, law enforcement and road and bridge account for a combined 40% of the 2025 budget…a little less than $20.9 million for law enforcement and a little more than $15.6 million for road and bridge.

The road and bridge figure represents about a $1.3 million decrease from the department’s budget in 2024.