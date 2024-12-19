Dr. Laura Nelson Stepping Down as School of the Osage Superintendent

The search begins again for a new superintendent to step into the office for the School of the Osage District.

After being named to the position in 2019 to take over for then-retiring Brent Depee, Doctor Laura Nelson has announced that she is leaving the district.

Dr. Nelson says “the decision comes from a deep reflection on both personal and professional priorities.”

Nelson had also been named as a finalist for a superintendent’s position in St. Joseph where she has strong family ties.

Nelson’s final day as Osage Superintendent will be at the end of June-2025.