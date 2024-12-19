fbpx

Thu. Dec 19th, 2024

 

Dr. Laura Nelson Stepping Down as School of the Osage Superintendent

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Thursday, December 19th, 2024

The search begins again for a new superintendent to step into the office for the School of the Osage District.

After being named to the position in 2019 to take over for then-retiring Brent Depee, Doctor Laura Nelson has announced that she is leaving the district.

Dr. Nelson says “the decision comes from a deep reflection on both personal and professional priorities.”

Nelson had also been named as a finalist for a superintendent’s position in St. Joseph where she has strong family ties.

Nelson’s final day as Osage Superintendent will be at the end of June-2025.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Thursday, December 19th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony