No Beach Closures For The Lake Area This Weekend

This week’s state park public beach report from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is a carbon copy of last week’s report.
The DNR says there are no public beaches closed for swimming due to any E-coli concerns.
There is one state park beach, Thousand Hills in Kirksville, that does remain closed due to ongoing renovations.
***More info:
Beaches at Missouri state parks OPEN as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:
- Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.
- Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.
- Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.
- Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.
- Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.
- Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.
- Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage.
- St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
- St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
- Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.
- Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.
- Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
- Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
- Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.
- Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.
Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:
Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:
Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:
- Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach, 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. (Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).
For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.