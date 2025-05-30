fbpx

Fri. May 30th, 2025

 

No Beach Closures For The Lake Area This Weekend

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, May 30th, 2025

This week’s state park public beach report from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is a carbon copy of last week’s report.

The DNR says there are no public beaches closed for swimming due to any E-coli concerns.

There is one state park beach, Thousand Hills in Kirksville, that does remain closed due to ongoing renovations.

 

***More info:

Beaches at Missouri state parks OPEN as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:

  • Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.
  • Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.
  • Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.
  • Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.
  • Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.
  • Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.
  • Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage.
  • St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
  • St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.
  • Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.
  • Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.
  • Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
  • Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.
  • Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.
  • Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:

  • NONE

Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:

  • NONE

Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, May 29, 2025:

  • Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach, 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. (Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, May 30th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony