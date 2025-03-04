Reported Fish Kill “No Reason for Concern” at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri Department of Conservation has determined what was reported as a fish kill at Lake of the Ozarks was likely a natural fish kill event.

That’s according to the conservation department’s Media Specialist Maddie Fennewald. Fennewald says the fish kill report involving gizzard shad was received earlier this week. Investigation into the report determined that it was likely the shad moved to feed in shallow water and did not have enough food to get them through the winter and then froze to death in the cold water.

The conservation department handles around 100 fish kills and other water quality events every year. In the case of this week’s event, the department says there is no reason for concern.