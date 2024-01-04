Camden County Commission To Meet Thursday Following Emergency Session Wednesday

Thu. Jan 4th, 2024
Following what was identified as an emergency closed session on Wednesday to talk about an apparent personnel issue, the Camden County Commission will be right back in action Thursday morning.
Items appearing on the published agenda include: discussion on the use of county buildings or property; issues and communications updates; and elected officials.
The Camden County Commission meeting, Thursday morning, will begin at 10:00 in the third-floor meeting room of the administration building.