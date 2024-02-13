Camden County Communications Bus Upgrades

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency is sending a shout out to the Community Emergency Response Team for recent work and upgrades made on the county’s communications bus.

E-M-A Director Samantha Henley says CERT Coordinator James Vaughn, CERT Medical Officer Tony Reeder and CERT volunteer Marie Reeder teamed up to play an instrumental part in the work and upgrades being done to the bus.

That work includes replacing batteries on the handheld radios and adding radio slings for use when the communications bus is deployed.

The next step, according to Henley, will be to have all the E-M-A radios updated and re-programmed.