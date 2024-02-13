Lebanon Soldier Presumed Killed in Korean War Accounted For

A POW-MIA soldier from Lebanon who was presumed killed in the Korean War has been accounted for.

The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency reports that U.S. Army Corporal Charles R. Patten, who was 24 at the time, was actually accounted for back in early June-2023.

The identification process of Patten’s remains, which were disinterred in 2018 from the Punchbowl at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu, involved several steps and methods used by the accounting agency.

Patten’s name had been recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with others who were still considered as missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name indicating he has finally been accounted for.

The developments also mean that Corporal Patten’s family will now be able to bury him in Lawson, Missouri, on a date to be determined.