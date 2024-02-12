Chiefs Build A Dynasty With Superbowl Win Over 49ERS

The legacy continues to grow for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, another Super Bowl crown for the Chiefs.

And it took every last second of regulation in the nearly overtime to beat the 49ers 25 -22.

And it was this walk -off touchdown that gave the Chiefs another title.

“13 seconds to go in the overtime, 22 -19 San Francisco. McKinnon is in it, running back, first down and goal to go. Play action fake. Right side draw, touchdown! Kansas City, McCall -Hartman, McCall -Hartman with the catch on the right side. A three -yard touchdown pass in overtime. Kansas City wins the game, 25 -22.”

Mitch Holtus is on the call and that legacy I mentioned for Patrick Mahomes, well it now includes three Super Bowl MVPs and that score to have all people, McCall -Hartman in a game that was very slow and plotting early.

Got very exciting there in the final quarter and in overtime.

But the Chiefs, Super Bowl champions again three titles in five years.

It is indeed a dynasty.

**Photo from KC Chiefs online……