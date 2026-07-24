Camden County Deputy Recognized for DWI Enforcement in 2025

A deputy from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been named as the Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council’s Large Department Officer of the year.

Sheriff Chris Edgar says that Deputy Sean Lackey earned the statewide recognition for his efforts in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Over the course of 2025, Deputy Lackey made 114 Driving While Impaired arrests, no doubt, reducing the numbers of possible alcohol-related accidents, injuries and fatalities across the county.

Sheriff Edgar also says, in the meantime, the office will continue aggressive traffic safety enforcement, education and outreach when it comes to those who are impaired and still get behind the wheel.