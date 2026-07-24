Cardinals Fall Against Diamondbacks – Royals’s Caglianone To Avoid Injury List

Cardinals have had a tough go of it since the All Star break.

They have just two wins.

The bats have been quiet for the most part and at times the pitching have had some blow up innings.

On Thursday, Michael McGreevy goes into the 7th but gives up four runs, struck out three and walk 3 kept his team in the game.

The bullpen did not.

A combination of Justin Bruihl and Matt Svanson allowed five runs in an inning and 2/3rds….Gordon Graceffo, not much better as the Cardinals lose to the Diamondbacks by a score of 5 to 0.

For McGreevy, who’s been pretty good all in all, he’s got an ERI of 3.07, but his win loss record now at 4 and 8.

The Royals have been playing better, but they’re hoping to get back one of their best bats on a regular basis.

Jac Caglianone, on a diving catch attempt a couple of nights ago, injured his right shoulder.

He has not started the last few ball games, but according to his manager, he has started to feel a little bit better.

So it looks like Jac Caglianone, who took part in last week’s Home Run Derby, is hopefully going to avoid the injured list.