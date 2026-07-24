Simon Named to Fill Board of Trustees Vacancy for SFCC

Dianne Simon, of Cole Camp, has been named to fill a vacancy on the State Fair Community College’s Board of Trustees.

Simon was voted as the replacement for Dr. Amie Breshears during the board’s annual retreat.

Simon brings familiarity to the position having earned an bachelor’s degree in business management through Central Methodist University classes which were offered at State Fair.

She will be sworn in during the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting in August and serve out the remainder of the current term which ends in April of 2028.