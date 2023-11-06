fbpx

Mon. Nov 6th, 2023

 

Camden County Drug Bust Nets Cocaine, Shrooms, Chocolate Bars and Vape Pens, One Arrested

An Eldon-area man faces felony drug charges following a traffic stop Friday night at Route-HH and Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Sheriff Tony Helms says a deputy stopped the motorcycle after observing several traffic violations and identified the driver as 31-yr-old Casey Foster who, allegedly, exhibited signs of being under the influence.

A subsequent pat-down of Foster revealed 12.5 grams of cocaine along with more than 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, ten psilocybin chocolate bars and a handful of vape pens.

Foster is formally charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony