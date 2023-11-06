Chiefs, Warsaw & Lebanon Winners In Weekend Football Games

High School Action Friday Night….

The season comes to a rather shocking conclusion for the Camdenton Lakers as they fall to Capital City 38-35.

The Lakers took their first lead of the ball game with a little more than a minute to play. Capital City, who didn’t make a living throwing the football, completed a screen pass on 3rd and long, all the way down to the one -yard line where they would punch it in for the game -winning score.

Camdenton season ends with a record of 8 -3.

Eldon going home as well. They lost to undefeated Ava 72 -36.

Same fate for Versailles, but an interesting note….they scored more than 22 points in every single one of their games. They lost to Father Tolton 64 -26.

The only Lake Teams to advance are Warsaw, they beat South Callaway 46-28 and Lebanon also big winners…defeating Branson, 42-35.



Mizzou football on Saturday.

They lose to top -ranked Georgia 30 -21 despite a heroic performance again on the ground by Cody Schrader.

He was tremendous, averaged better than five yards per carry, but Brady Cook, a couple of costly late interceptions, does the Tigers in.

Pro Football:

Then the Kansas City Chiefs, they go to Germany.

They win. They score on defense as well and beat the Dolphins 21 -14.