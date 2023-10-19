Camden County EMA Office Says The Region “Dodged Any Major Events” For 2023

Emergency management officials across the lake area remain busy preparing for any worst-case scenarios to be delivered by Mother Nature or other factors leading to a worst-case scenario.

Looking back over this past summer season, Camden County E-M-A Director Samantha Henley says the county, for the most part, really dodged any major direct hits.

“We had a stretch there that we have a disaster declaration for because of the storms, the straight line winds. We thought we were going to have a tornado declaration at one point but they didn’t see enough evidence of it so we ended up with straight line winds as our definitive answer from the National Weather Service.”

Henley also says the rest of the season remained busy with training, attending different E-M-A type conferences and helping out at several different community events.

Up next for the Camden County E-M-A will be a full-scale exercise on Thursday of next week to prepare in the case of a large-scale wildland fire situation.