Osage Beach Mayor Says Fall Festival A “Team Effort” With Plans Already Started For 2024

This year’s Osage Beach Fall Festival went off over the weekend without a hitch. Mayor Michael Harmison says, looking back, the weather was a little cool but we are in the fall season and the event itself ended up being a team effort.

“Eric Gregory, our Parks and Rec director, did a wonderful job. And Kerry Patterson, who works at the City too, he cooked up I don’t know how many pounds, he said of pork for everybody to enjoy.”

Plans are already underway for the 2024 Osage Beach Fall Festival which should fall on, or around, the weekend of October 12th and 13th.