Camden County EMA Participates in Region-F Reunification Seminar

Several emergency management officials from around the lake area and mid-Missouri converged on Jefferson City, Tuesday, to go through the motions of a Reunification Seminar.

Camden County E-M-A Director Samantha Henley says the purpose of the seminar was to stay up-to-date on the primary functions during a large-scale emergency which includes facilitating reunification efforts in conjunction with local first responders, schools and others.

Henley also says representatives from the EMA’s Region-F participated in the seminar at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Region-F includes Camden, Miller and Morgan counties along with Cole, Osage, Gasconade, Callaway, Audrain, Montgomery, Boone, Cooper, Howard and Moniteau.