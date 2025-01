Due to the winter storm, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency has been activated to a level-4.

Level-4, according to E-M-A Director Samantha Dale, is the lowest activation level for the Emergency Operations Center which requires no deployment but rather E-O-C staff in support functions only with specified partner agencies also providing support.

The activation was official at 12:00-pm on Saturday.

We will update this post as needed.