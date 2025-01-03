Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order in Advance of Winter Storm

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order as a precautionary measure in advance of the winter storm expected to hit the lake area and statewide this weekend.

The order waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel and it activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts, if needed.

A winter storm warning has been issued with up to a foot, or more, of wintry precipitation north of Interstate-70 while the lake area is in the 4-5 inch range.

The main problems with the storm is expected to be freezing rain and sleet with power outages likely and temperatures, on the other side of the storm, expected to dip into singles digits to near zero during the overnight hours.