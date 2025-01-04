First-Degree Murder Charge Filed After Stabbing Death in Versailles

First-degree murder and armed criminal action charges have been filed against a 23-year-old man from Gravois Mills following a stabbing in Versailles.

Police Chief Chad Hartman says officers were dispatched shortly after 2:00 Friday afternoon to the alleyway behind the West View Shopping Center and discovered that 69-year-old Carl Vernon Goodman, of Versailles, had been stabbed in the neck.

Goodman was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later while the suspect, Codee Munson, was taken into custody at the nearby motel.

Munson is held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.