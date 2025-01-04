fbpx

Sun. Jan 5th, 2025

 

First-Degree Murder Charge Filed After Stabbing Death in Versailles

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Saturday, January 4th, 2025

First-degree murder and armed criminal action charges have been filed against a 23-year-old man from Gravois Mills following a stabbing in Versailles.

Police Chief Chad Hartman says officers were dispatched shortly after 2:00 Friday afternoon to the alleyway behind the West View Shopping Center and discovered that 69-year-old Carl Vernon Goodman, of Versailles, had been stabbed in the neck.

Goodman was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later while the suspect, Codee Munson, was taken into custody at the nearby motel.

Munson is held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Saturday, January 4th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony