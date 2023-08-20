Sun. Aug 20th, 2023

 

Camden County Felony Suspect Wanted Over Two and a Half Years for Failure to Appear Taken into Custody

A St. Louis area man wanted for over two-and-a-half years on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Camden County is taken into custody.

31-year-old Terry Watts was originally taken into custody in July-2020 and had been held on a $50-thousand bond before being released on a reduced bond of $5-thousand.

Watts is facing felony charges of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.

It’s alleged that Watts was involved in an incident in the area of Sweet Williams and Bittersweet roads in Four Seasons during which he brandished a firearm at a group of individuals.

Watts is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony