Lake Regional Announces True Blue Award Honorees

The Lake Regional Health System has announced its 2023 recipients for the True Blue Awards.

Lake Regional C-E-O Kevin McRoberts says the honorees are: Sarah Green and Marion Hellwig from Osage Beach, and Jacob Quick from Lake Ozark.

Green is a registered nurse, Quick is a doctor and Hellwig works in the Environmental Services Department.

The True Blue Awards are part of Lake Regional’s annual Culture of the One Week which spotlights the shared goals and teambuilding activities within the health care system.

Full Release:

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce its 2023 True Blue Award recipients. The honorees — Sarah Green, R.N., MSN-NA, CPAN, NEA-BC, from Osage Beach; Marion Hellwig from Osage Beach; and Jacob Quick, M.D., FACS, from Lake Ozark — each model Lake Regional’s three core values: Commit to Each Other, Encourage Excellence and Care More than Expected.

“These honorees — Sarah, Marion and Dr. Quick — are trusted teammates who bring excellence to their work and who make their days about serving others,” said Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, Lake Regional CEO. “We are proud to celebrate them as our 2023 True Blue honorees.”

Sarah Green, R.N., MSN-NA, CPAN, NEA-BC, is the Lake Regional True Blue Leader of 2023. She is the director of Perioperative Services and oversees Outpatient Services, Surgery, Multi-Services, PACU, Cath Lab, Pain Clinic, Endoscopy Center and Central Sterile. Her peers commended her for her teamwork, innovation and commitment to excellent patient care.

“Sarah has become a resource to just about every team within the health system,” one leader wrote. “She is always positive and does what is best for our patients. You never have to question what she expects or wants because she has communicated expectations from the start.”

Jacob Quick, M.D., FACS, is the Lake Regional True Blue Physician of 2023. He is a Lake Regional general surgeon. His teammates commended him for being supportive and improving patient care.

“Dr. Quick has been a great addition to our trauma team,” one nominator wrote. “He developed guidelines to improve care for burn patients, and he is willing to teach and lecture about trauma care. He is easy to work with and approachable. He spends time talking with staff and patients.”

Marion Hellwig is the Lake Regional True Blue Employee of 2023. She is a housekeeper in Environmental Services. Her peers commended her for connecting with others and taking pride in her work.

“Marion truly cares about her work and knows how much it affects the patient experience,” one nominator wrote. “She cares about every patient she is helping, even if she will not meet the patient.”

The True Blue Awards are part of Lake Regional’s annual Culture of One Week. Throughout this week, employees unite behind their shared goal of improving lives and engage in teambuilding activities focused on Lake Regional’s core values — Commit to Each Other, Encourage Excellence and Care More than Expected. To read more about Lake Regional’s culture and to see a video featuring the True Blue honorees, visit lakeregional.com/Values.

Lake Regional Health System is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care walk-in clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

