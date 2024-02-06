fbpx

Tue. Feb 6th, 2024

 

Eldon Man Facing Felony Charges Following Traffic Stop Last Week

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Thursday, February 1st, 2024

An Eldon man wanted on warrants out of Miller County now faces felony charges and driving-related offenses after being arrested Tuesday night by the highway patrol.

The patrol report indicates 33-year-old Ryan Visser was wanted for misdemeanor failure to appear and probation violation warrants.

The patrol also alleges that Visser was in possession of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine and a 20-gauge shotgun.

Visser was taken to the Miller County Jail and has since been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon while in possession of the controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia, also a felony.

Bond was set at $25,000.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Thursday, February 1st, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony