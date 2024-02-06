Eldon Man Facing Felony Charges Following Traffic Stop Last Week

An Eldon man wanted on warrants out of Miller County now faces felony charges and driving-related offenses after being arrested Tuesday night by the highway patrol.

The patrol report indicates 33-year-old Ryan Visser was wanted for misdemeanor failure to appear and probation violation warrants.

The patrol also alleges that Visser was in possession of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine and a 20-gauge shotgun.

Visser was taken to the Miller County Jail and has since been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon while in possession of the controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia, also a felony.

Bond was set at $25,000.