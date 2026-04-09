Camden County Jail Accused of Taking Religious Materials Away from Inmates

Are Bibles being taken away from inmates in the Camden County Jail…?

That’s an issue now facing the sheriff’s office after a recent social media post which Sheriff Chris Edgar says was “made by someone who is misinformed and their information is inaccurate.”

The sheriff took to social media himself in response saying that inmates have free access to the Holy Bible, the Quran, the Tanakh, the Talmud and others via an electronic tablet system and, in the event an inmate has tablet privileges revoked or suspended due to misuse, hard copies are still made available.

The electronic tablet system was implemented in Camden County in 2022 largely replacing paper copies which have been used in the past for smuggling controlled substances into a facility including the soaking of pages in narcotics.

Edgar also says that inmates are afforded access to chapel services, substance abuse programs and Alcoholics Anonymous.