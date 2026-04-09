Seven Lake Area Fire Districts Contain Natural Cover Fire in Macks Creek

What was initially reported Wednesday afternoon as a natural cover fire with one structure in danger quickly escalated to a second alarm call with seven lake area fire districts responding to the Macks Creek area.

The Southwest Camden County District says, upon arrival to the 4800 block of State Road-W, personnel found a fast-moving fire which was then threatening several structures.

Complicating efforts to get the situation under control which took several hours were 40 miles-per-hour wind gusts.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Mid-County, Northwest, Sunrise Beach, Gravois, Osage Beach and Lake Ozark districts along with Mercy Medical and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported.