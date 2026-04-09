Thu. Apr 9th, 2026

 

Seven Lake Area Fire Districts Contain Natural Cover Fire in Macks Creek

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, April 9th, 2026

What was initially reported Wednesday afternoon as a natural cover fire with one structure in danger quickly escalated to a second alarm call with seven lake area fire districts responding to the Macks Creek area.

The Southwest Camden County District says, upon arrival to the 4800 block of State Road-W, personnel found a fast-moving fire which was then threatening several structures.

Complicating efforts to get the situation under control which took several hours were 40 miles-per-hour wind gusts.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Mid-County, Northwest, Sunrise Beach, Gravois, Osage Beach and Lake Ozark districts along with Mercy Medical and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, April 9th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony