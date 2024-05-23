Lake Chamber Hands Out Scholarships For Area Students

It’s no secret that going to college is a pricey journey.

It’s also the reason the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is doing its best to help make it a little more affordable by naming five high school seniors as recipients of $1,000 scholarships.

NEWS-05-23-2025 CHAMBER SCHOLARSHIPS

Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw says this is the second year of the chamber’s scholarship program.

Students applying for the scholarships need to have at least a 2.75 GPA, have a job with a chamber business and be able to show acceptance into a accredited two or four year educational institution.