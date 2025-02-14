Bill By Lake Rep Don Mayhew Aims To Help Military Personnel Get In-State Tuition For Schooling

A House Bill sponsored by a lake area representative that would make certain military personnel eligible for in-state tuition is on the move.

The 124th district’s Don Mayhew, representing Miller and Pulaski counties, is the bill’s sponsor.

As written, military service personnel, their spouses and unemancipated children under 24, individuals serving in the Missouri National Guard and individuals serving in a reserve component of the Armed Forces would be eligible while pursuing undergraduate or graduate degree programs for in-state tuition.

Mayhew’s bill was voted do-pass, 19-0, out of an executive session and sits with the Rules and Administrative Committee to consider for further action.