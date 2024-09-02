fbpx

Mon. Sep 2nd, 2024

 

Camden County Prosecutor Releases Statement Officially Identifying Pursuit Suspect in Osage Beach Officer’s Death

Camden County Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor has released a statement about charges filed in connection to the pursuit-related death of Osage Beach police officer Phylicia Carson over the weekend.

Grosvenor says a Class-A felony of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle, causing a death, has formally been filed against 23-year-old Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer of Camdenton.

The charge was filed based on the new “Valentine’s Law” which just went into effect a couple days before the pursuit and death of Officer Carson. The range of punishment, if Wehmeyer is found guilty, is a minimum of ten years not to exceed 30 years, or life in prison.

Wehmeyer is expected to be arraigned in Camden County Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Reporter Mike Anthony