Overwhelming Community Support Pouring in for Fallen Officer Phylicia Carson, Her Husband and Six Children, and Osage Beach Police

An overwhelming show of support for the family of fallen Osage Beach officer Phylicia Carson and the Osage Beach Police Department continues.

The show of support started early Saturday morning when many in the community showered an Osage Beach patrol car at city hall with flower arrangements, many of them pink, described as Carson’s favorite color.

Officer Carson was killed early Saturday morning in a traffic accident along A-Road near Richland while pursuing a high-speed chase suspect.

A family member of Officer Carson and the Osage Beach Police Department have also announced that the only official fundraiser currently set up for the Carson family is going through the “Mason-Griffith-Foundation.” Other efforts will be announced as well.

To make a donation in Officer Carson’s name through the Foundation, you can find the link below, on the Osage Beach Police Department’s website and other sites which are also passing along that information.

(https:mason-griffith-foundation.give-cloud.co/fundraising/forms/PGD9N3E4)