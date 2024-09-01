Osage Beach Selects New Assistant Administrator Follow Departure Of Mike Welty

Following the recent announcement that Assistant Administrator Mike Welty was taking a similar position in St. Clair, the City of Osage Beach now, officially, has a new assistant.

Administrator Devin Lake, also new in her position, says that April White has been promoted from within to take over as her assistant.

White has been with the city for over 17 years after having started as utility billing clerk in 2007, administrative assistant in 2015 and, most recently, as staff accountant since 2016.

Welty’s final day in the position was Friday.