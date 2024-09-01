Camden County Pursuit Suspect Identified, Unclear If Involved in Fatal Officer Accident

A Camdenton man has been charged with at least a felony for resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk for serious injury or death in Camden County.

Although no official details have been released, the arrest was reported around 1:45 Saturday morning right about the time Osage Beach police officer Phylicia Carson, a 33-year-old wife and mother to six children, died in a traffic accident while pursuing a suspect along Route-A near Richland.

The highway patrol says, while in pursuit, Officer Carson’s patrol vehicle crossed the centerline before skidding off the road, striking a tree and catching on fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect being held in the Camden County Jail on the resisting charge is identified as 23-year-old Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer. There has been no official statement released connecting Wehmeyer to the pursuit and the fatal accident. Wehmeyer, however, is being held without bond.

A press conference was held Saturday morning in Osage Beach with Police Chief Todd Davis, Mayor Michael Harmison and Camden County Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor speaking to the media and city staff and officials, along with first responders. Critical Incident Debriefing was also conducted Saturday believed to be in connection to the pursuit death involving the officer.

Grosvenor explained, just this past Wednesday, a new law went into effect across Missouri classifying fleeing from law enforcement as a felony. Under the circumstances, if Wehmeyer is officially named as the pursuit suspect, he could also be charged with a second-degree murder charge.

KRMS News will pass along more details when released.