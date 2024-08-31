BREAKING: Osage Beach Police Officer Killed in Traffic Accident Pursuit

An Osage Beach police officer is dead following a traffic accident which happened during a pursuit late Friday night or Saturday morning.

Not many details are available but it is known that Osage Beach PD and Camden County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit which reportedly ended with the accident on A-Road.

The name of the officer has not been released at this time but there is a press conference scheduled for this morning at Osage Beach City Hall. One person has been taken into custody believed to be connected to the pursuit. Details of why the person was leading authorities on the pursuit are also not known at this time.

