Camden County R&B Puts Out Call For New Job Opportunities

The Camden County Road and Bridge Department has several new job openings to fill.

 The county commission, at a recent meeting, approved a transfer of just over $387,000 to the Road and Bridge wages and benefits budget line.

 The transfer creates three new fulltime positions, four seasonal positions and allows for a $1 across-the-board wage increase for department staff.

Road and Bridge Administrator Pat Wolf says the department’s starting pay of $19 per hour is competitive with MoDOT’s $19.67 starting pay but with the county giving slightly better benefits than the state. 

Those who are interested can contact the Camden County Road and Bridge Department.

Reporter Mike Anthony