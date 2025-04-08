Discussions On Sports Complexes In Missouri Highlights This Week In The MO Senate

The Missouri Senate takes a look at two bills which would modify provisions relating to sports complex authorities.

Lawmakers continue to look at ways to keep two of our state’s professional sports teams within the Show-Me State.

Senator Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City sponsors Senate Bill 710, a measure that would modify provisions relating to sports complex authorities…

“It would establish a sports authority in Clay County, which the structure of the sports authority being modeled after the one in Jackson County.”

Senator Kurtis Gregory of Marshall sponsors a similar proposal in Senate Bill 713…

“A recurring conversation, amongst other things, but the one that was very evident was….what are you going to do to keep the Chiefs and the Royals here?”

Both senators presented their legislation to the Missouri Senate Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee on March 31.

Both bills await the panel’s final decision before either could be considered by the entire Missouri Senate.

Missouri senators are now in the final six weeks of the 2025 regular legislative session, which will end on May 16.