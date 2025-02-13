Camden County Republican Club Election Nominations Now Being Accepted

The Camden County Republican Club has announced election details for any members wanting to run for a spot on the executive board.

There are three positions which will be voted on including Vice President, Deputy Treasurer and Secretary.

Mary Boutch, current Deputy Treasurer, will be running again while Warren Neighbour and Rhonda Neighbour, respectively the current Vice President and Secretary, will not be running for another term.

Any club members wanting to run need to get in touch with Nominating Committee Chair Ed Maichel by April 1st.

Qualifications to be a candidate are available on the Republican Club’s website. Voting will take place at the May 20th meeting.