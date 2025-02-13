Wisconsin Amber Alert Expanded to Include Lake Area

That Amber Alert issued for a pregnant 16-year-old from Wisconsin and the possible 40-year-old father of the unborn baby has been expanded to include several Mid-Missouri counties including Morgan County.

Sophia Franklin, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, went missing from her home back on the 3rd of this month while the suspect, Gary Francis Day, was seen at the residence that same morning.

It’s believed that the two are traveling in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse using plates from Pennsylvania and Arkansas through Missouri on their way to a location in Arkansas. Other counties in Missouri now specified in the alert include: Boone, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau, Pettis and Saline.

Anyone with possible information on the two, or the car, should immediately contact the closest law enforcement agency.