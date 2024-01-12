Camden County Road & Bridge Worker Out Of A Job After Allegations Of Theft

A road and bridge worker in Camden County is out of a job after being dismissed during an emergency closed session of the county commission.

Minutes from the closed session held over January 3rd and 4th do not identify the focus of several allegations that had been circulating around the department.

A KRMS source close to the situation did, however, indicate that the allegations dealt with the employee in question allegedly stealing fuel from the county.

The allegations prompted the emergency closed session during which several other road and bridge employees were part of the discussions, eventually, leading to a motion to terminate the accused employee.

To date, since no formal charge has been filed against the employee.