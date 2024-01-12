St. Elizabeth Man Taken Into Custody After Failing To Appear On A Felony Domestic Assault Charge

A St. Elizabeth man wanted for failure to appear on a felony domestic assault charge in Pulaski County is taken into custody.

The highway patrol says that 36-year-old Calvin White was arrested on the warrant around 9:30 Wednesday night.

White is accused of missing court in early November on the case in which it’s alleged that he broke into a residence where he had been staying before getting into a physical confrontation with an unnamed victim identified as his brother.

According to the highway patrol, White was taken to the Miller County Jail.