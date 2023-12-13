Camden County Votes “NO” To License Plate Readers

Static license plate recognition, the ones that are installed on poles and zero in on plates as vehicles roll by, will no longer be allowed for use in unincorporated areas by the sheriff’s office.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says the main issue came down to overall public sentiment on the use of the plate readers.

“I think the majority of the public would like to see them restricted or prohibited in the entire county, to include municipalities and state highways and everything. The Commission only has so much authority, but we have exercised that authority today in the ordinance that we have, and we have voted to prohibit automatic license plate readers in Camden County.”

Sergeant Scott Hines from the sheriff’s office says the action taken by the commission is disappointing and takes away a valuable tool for law enforcement.

“We believe that license plate recognition technology, is just one more piece of technology, that’s good for law enforcement to use to help determine and capture folks who commit crimes.”

With the ordinance, the sheriff’s office will be required to disable any static readers within 30 days.

Plate readers activated by deputies from patrol cars can still be used…at least for right now.