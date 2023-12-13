fbpx

So Far Only 1 Person Has Filed As A Candidate In The City Of Camdenton

One week down and two more to go.

It’s been a quiet candidate filing period so far in Camdenton for the 2024 municipal election.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), only one candidate has filed…Sandry Gentry who is vying for the two-year aldermanic term in Ward-2.

Also on the Camdenton ballot will be two-year terms in ward-1 and ward-3 along with a three-year term to head up the special road district.

The candidate filing period in Camdenton and statewide is at the end of business on Tuesday, the 26th of this month.

Reporter Mike Anthony