So Far Only 1 Person Has Filed As A Candidate In The City Of Camdenton

One week down and two more to go.

It’s been a quiet candidate filing period so far in Camdenton for the 2024 municipal election.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), only one candidate has filed…Sandry Gentry who is vying for the two-year aldermanic term in Ward-2.

Also on the Camdenton ballot will be two-year terms in ward-1 and ward-3 along with a three-year term to head up the special road district.

The candidate filing period in Camdenton and statewide is at the end of business on Tuesday, the 26th of this month.