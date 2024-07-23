Missouri Makes Top 5 In Best States To Retire List

A record number of Americans could retire this year, and one of the biggest decisions they’ll make is where they’re going to spend the rest of their lives.

You may want to retire to Florida or Arizona, but neither one of them are in the top five states to spend your golden years.

Bankrate has released its annual list of the best states to retire, and Delaware takes the top spot, followed by West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and Missouri.

Iowa, which was number one last year, dropped to ninth place.

Rankings are based on factors like housing, healthcare affordability, and crime rates.

Alaska came in dead last.