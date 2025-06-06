Camden County Wildfire Funding Applications Being Accepted

Help could be on its way for those in Camden County who sustained fire damage caused by the wildland fire disaster on March 14th.

Federal, state and local representatives will be on hand to assist and take applications from those needing assistance.

The two-day forum, next Wednesday and Thursday the 11th and 12th, is taking place from 8-AM to 8-PM both days at the Camden County Emergency Management Headquarters on VFW Road in Camdenton.

More information about the two days and the process is available by contacting the E-M-A office (573-346-7108).