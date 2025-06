Morgan County authorities are asking for help in finding four people identified on the sheriff’s office’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.

They include: Nicole Broyles for resisting or interfering with an arrest; Kwade Sanderson for making a terrorist threat; and Jessica Cagle and Jason Elliott for probation violations.

Anyone with information on any of the four is being asked to contact the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team (573-378-5481, ext. 2).