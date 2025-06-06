Holts Summit Man Charged for Shooting at Occupied Vehicle in Miller County

A Holts Summit man faces several charges in Miller County after allegedly opening fire on an occupied vehicle.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies were called on Wednesday to the area of Kenser Creek Road outside Dixon and discovered that the truck was hit multiple times and located several shell casings at the scene.

Information at the scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Freise who was later picked up at his home in Holts Summit.

Freise ss charged with unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, property damage, and armed criminal action. As of Friday afternoon, he was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $150,000 bond.